October 07, 2026 12:34 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan left embarrassed as Madhuri Dixit plays old clip of him dancing to ‘Ek Do Teen’ in woman avatar from ‘Toofan’

Amitabh Bachchan left embarrassed as Madhuri Dixit plays old clip of him dancing to ‘Ek Do Teen’ in woman avatar from ‘Toofan’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently gave Amitabh Bachchan an unexpected trip down memory lane when she played a throwback clip of the megastar recreating her iconic ‘Ek Do Teen’ dance moves on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

The moment left Big B visibly embarrassed, with the veteran actor laughing at his own performance.

During their light-hearted conversation on the show, Amitabh recalled the time he had attempted the popular dance step. “Ek baar humse badi gustakhi ho gayi thi. Ek film thi, humne woh... 1, 2, 3 aise peeche hat ke kiya tha,” he said.

Madhuri, clearly curious to see the moment herself, immediately suggested that the clip should be played. The show's team then surprised Amitabh by bringing up the old footage.

The clip featured Amitabh performing a comic version of the ‘Ek Do Teen’ step in his 1989 film Toofan.

Dressed in a woman’s avatar, the actor is seen rolling his waist and attempting the signature moves made famous by Madhuri in the original song.

Watching the old footage, Amitabh burst out laughing and reacted with his trademark self-deprecating humour. “Arey baap re... Kahan-kahan se yeh log nikal ke la rahe hain... Ek acche gaane ko kis tarah kharab kiya jaaye, woh idhar dekha aapne abhi,” he said.

The original ‘Ek Do Teen’ featured Madhuri Dixit as Mohini in N Chandra's 1988 film Tezaab.

Sung by Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar and composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the song became one of the most iconic dance numbers in Hindi cinema, with choreographer Saroj Khan choreographing it.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit was a part of the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, as a part of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday week.

The actress will be soon seen hosting the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled as Kon Honaar Crorepati.

--IANS

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