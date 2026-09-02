September 02, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan explains how is Saif Ali Khan related to him

Amitabh Bachchan explains how is Saif Ali Khan related to him

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is related to actor Saif Ali Khan.

As Saif appeared on the latest episode of the popular game show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with his 'Haiwaan' co-star Akshay Kumar, Big B pointed out that he and Saif are relatives.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Sir, many people don't know that he is in our relation."

As a surprised Saif asked, "Me?", Big B went on to explain how their families are connected.

He said, "Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu's son Nikhil is married to my daughter Shweta."

The host further shared his conundrum on how he and Saif's better half, actress Kareena Kapoor, should address one another.

"So now I want to know how should I address Kareena? Kareena will call me what?," he added.

In his unique style, Saif reacted in a hilarious manner, saying, "Thank God that's not a question," leaving everyone laughing.

For those who do not know, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan is married to Nikhil Nanda, who is Kareena’s first cousin. He is the son of Ritu Nanda, Kareena's aunt, and the daughter of Raj Kapoor.

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda tied the knot back in 1997 and the couple has two children: daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, and son, Agastya Nanda.

Aside from being related, Big B and Amitabh Bachchan have also had a strong professional association.

They have shared screen space in 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007)', and 'Aarakshan (2011)'.

Shifting our focus to 'Haiwaan', the forthcoming crime‑thriller is being made under the direction of Priyadarshan.

Featuring Saif and Akshay as the leads, the project is scheduled for release in the cinema halls on 11 September this year.

'Haiwaan' is a remake of the Malayalam film 'Oppam' (2016)'.

Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the drama further includes Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

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