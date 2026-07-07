July 07, 2026 12:46 PM हिंदी

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Ohh My Dog” have unveiled the much-awaited teaser on social media.

The teaser opened with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song “Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno”, instantly taking viewers on a trip down memory lane and setting the tone for the story ahead. Along with the teaser, they also announced the release date of the film. The teaser gives a glimpse into an emotional story that celebrates the unconditional love and loyal companionship shared between humans and dogs.

Speaking about the film, director Amit Rai said in a statement, “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family.”

“This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose.”

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, “Ohh My Dog” stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs. The film tells the heartwarming story of the beautiful bond between a young child and a dog.

Featuring more than 250 dogs, “Ohh My Dog” promises to be a unique and heartwarming family entertainer. Beyond its impressive canine cast, the film celebrates the values of love, friendship, kindness, and compassion while highlighting the deep bond between humans and dogs.

Amit Rai had previously directed the film “Oh My God 2,” which starred Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

“Ohh My Dog” is slated to release in theatres on 31st July.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Nearly 25 pc Indian firms feel workforce ready for AI as adoption accelerates

Nearly 25 pc Indian firms feel workforce ready for AI as adoption accelerates

Gauahar Khan shares romantic post for husband Zaid Darbar after defending him over Kushal Tandon's joke

Gauahar Khan shares romantic post for husband Zaid Darbar after defending him over Kushal Tandon's joke

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals BIL Mahesh Babu lnows Marathi, quips he secretly spied on the Shirodkar sisters for years

Shilpa Shirodkar reveals BIL Mahesh Babu knows 'Marathi', quips he secretly spied on the Shirodkar sisters for years

Matt Damon reveals he said ‘yes’ to ‘The Odyssey’ even before reading script

Matt Damon reveals he said ‘yes’ to ‘The Odyssey’ even before reading script

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto reaffirm commitment to peaceful Indo-Pacific: MEA

PM Modi, Indonesian Prez Subianto reaffirm commitment to peaceful Indo-Pacific: MEA

Ram Gopal Varma: 'Satluj' is not a film but a deep wound that will never heal! (Photo Credit: Ram Gopal Varma/X)

Ram Gopal Varma: 'Satluj' is not a film but a deep wound that will never heal!

Coast guards of India, Indonesia to work together to ensure maritime safety in Indian Ocean, says PM Modi

Coast guards of India, Indonesia to work together to ensure maritime safety in Indian Ocean, says PM Modi

SC refuses to entertain DMK plea over TVK leaders' remarks in Karur stampede case

SC refuses to entertain DMK plea over TVK leaders' remarks in Karur stampede case

Would love to play some cricket with Virat, planning India visit in near future: Djokovic

Would love to play some cricket with Virat, planning India visit in near future: Djokovic