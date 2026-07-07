Amit Rai’s ‘Ohh My Dog’ teaser brings back nostalgia with Amitabh Bachchan’s classic song

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Ohh My Dog” have unveiled the much-awaited teaser on social media.

The teaser opened with megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song “Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto, Ek Kissa Suno”, instantly taking viewers on a trip down memory lane and setting the tone for the story ahead. Along with the teaser, they also announced the release date of the film. The teaser gives a glimpse into an emotional story that celebrates the unconditional love and loyal companionship shared between humans and dogs.

Speaking about the film, director Amit Rai said in a statement, “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family.”

“This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose.”

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, “Ohh My Dog” stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs. The film tells the heartwarming story of the beautiful bond between a young child and a dog.

Featuring more than 250 dogs, “Ohh My Dog” promises to be a unique and heartwarming family entertainer. Beyond its impressive canine cast, the film celebrates the values of love, friendship, kindness, and compassion while highlighting the deep bond between humans and dogs.

Amit Rai had previously directed the film “Oh My God 2,” which starred Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam.

“Ohh My Dog” is slated to release in theatres on 31st July.

--IANS

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