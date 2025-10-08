October 08, 2025 10:55 PM हिंदी

Amit Malviya hits back at Jairam Ramesh over US-Pakistan missile contract remark

Amit Malviya hits back at Jairam Ramesh over US-Pakistan missile contract remark

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday hit out at Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh for terming a recent US military contract involving Pakistan as a “diplomatic setback” for India, calling the remark a deliberate distortion of facts.

In a sharp response on X, Malviya, who heads the BJP’s IT Cell, said, “Not quite the ‘diplomatic setback’ some are trying to project. The recent US contract notification isn’t about any new strategic shift — it’s part of a replacement and maintenance cycle for supplies first made in 2006. Such contracts are routine, often involving allied and non-allied nations alike, with strict end-use monitoring.”

He further accused the Congress of either “ignorance or deliberate distortion,” saying that India’s current global standing allows it to engage from a “position of strength, not submission.”

Malviya added, “To call this a diplomatic failure shows either ignorance or deliberate distortion. If the Congress believes this is a ‘setback,’ perhaps it’s admitting its own inability to manage global partnerships when it was in power.”

His remarks came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier in the day posted a detailed message citing two public notifications by the US Department of War regarding military contracts.

According to Ramesh, a May 7, 2025 notification listed countries such as Canada, Taiwan, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, Czech Republic, South Korea, Kuwait, Japan, Finland, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Lithuania as recipients of Raytheon-made advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAMs).

He pointed out that a subsequent notification issued on September 30, 2025, also included Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and Pakistan among the countries to receive similar supplies.

“How quickly the diplomatic climate changes, and how quickly diplomatic setbacks accumulate!” Ramesh remarked in his post, prompting a strong rebuttal from the BJP leader.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semifinals of the Archery Premier League at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: APL

Archery Premier League: ‘Seven-star’ Rajputana Royals through to semis

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

West Indies players need self-belief to make a comeback in the 2nd Test against India: Richardson

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

India, UK hold meet to fast-track CETA implementation, double trade by 2030

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

Attack on CJI: Karnataka Police file FIR against accused lawyer

One of the best innings I have seen Beth Mooney play, says Australia skipper Alyssa Healy in Women's World Cup 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: One of the best innings I have seen Mooney play, says Australia skipper Healy

Beth Mooney’s ton, fine all-round bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan in Women's World Cup in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Mooney’s ton, fine bowling help Australia win 17th match against Pakistan

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share fun pictures from their Abu Dhabi trip

Rupali Ganguly says 'excited for the new era' as PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Rupali Ganguly says 'excited for the new era' as PM Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list

A. Manimekhalai among India's most inspiring women leaders on Candere Hurun list

UP: Scooter explosion injures six in Kanpur’s Mishri Bazar, forensic teams begin probe

UP: Scooter explosion injures six in Kanpur’s Mishri Bazar, forensic teams begin probe