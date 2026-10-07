Amidst Jahnvi Kapoor's Deepfake controversy, Aamir Khan sheds light on the growing impact of AI

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Amidst actress Jahnvi Kapoor's recent Deepfake controversy, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan shared his views on the growing impact of AI in the movies.

While interacting with the media, Aamir was asked how cinema has responded to the growing use of AI.

The 'Laagan' actor said that it depends on the makers to come up with a good product using technology. He added that technology does not have a life of its own; we are the ones who give it a form.

Aamir shared, "When a new technology comes, it is easily absorbed in films. Those who use it well get good results. Those who don't use it well, don't get positive reactions. So, it really depends on how you use it. Technology is a technology. There is no life in it."

The 'PK' actor added that AI has made it a lot easier for filmmakers to turn their wildest thoughts into reality.

"Even if it is VFX, even if it is AI, it is almost the same. As far as a filmmaker, there was a time when you could not do what you had in your mind because the facilities and technology were not so advanced. Today, you can show whatever you can imagine. So, it is a tool which you should know how to use well," he added.

For the unaware, recently a morphed video of Janhvi Kapoor from 'Devara' song 'Chuttamalle' surfaced on social media, raising some serious concerns about the misuse of AI.

Jr NTR condemned the fake video and warned of legal action against those misusing AI.

Calling them "Disgusting, sick and shameless, the 'RRR' shared, "In a land that worships women as mothers and goddesses, where "Matrudevo Bhava" is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words. To the scumbags behind this morphed Chuttamalle video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it."

--IANS

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