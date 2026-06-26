Ameesha Patel wishes grandmother on birth anniversary, says ‘I envy heaven because they have you’

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel remembered her late grandmother on her birth anniversary with an emotional note, stating that she misses her every day.

The actress also said that she 'envies heaven because it has her “angel grandma”'.

Taking to her social media account, Ameesha reshared a fan-made reel dedicated to her grandmother and penned a heartfelt message remembering her.

Ameesha who clearly seemed to be missing her ‘NAANPHIE’ wrote, “Happpppppppiest bday to my angel grandma - my NAANPHIE!!! Miss u every second of everyday !! I envy heaven because they have u !! But I know ur with me forever !! My heart n soul forever!! Thank u @adorableameesha for making this fabulous reel ! My grandma was truly the embodiment of all things graceful n royal.”

The reel made by a fan, featured glimpses and details about her grandmother’s life and work, also highlighted her art of making miniature dolls.

As per the information shared in the fan-made reel reposted by Ameesha, her grandmother would make miniature dolls and replicas, including depictions linked to Mahatma Gandhi and historic movements such as Satyagraha and the Dandi March.

Ameesha has often spoken in interviews about the deep bond she shared with her grandmother and how dearly she misses her every day.

On the work front, Ameesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in the 2000 blockbuster ‘Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai’. She later went on to feature in films such as ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Humraaz’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and ‘Race 2’. She was last seen on the big screen in ‘Gadar 2’, reprising her role as Sakeena alongside Sunny Deol.

–IANS

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