Ameesha Patel praises Shakira, says ‘she looks hotter than 25-year-olds at 49’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel recently took to her social media account to shower praise on global pop sensation Shakira as the singer seemingly returned to the FIFA World Cup years after the iconic ‘Waka Waka’ era.

Sharing a clip of Shakira dancing in a stadium setting, Ameesha reposted the viral video and admired the singer’s energy and charisma even at 49.

In the video, Shakira was seen dancing effortlessly in a sporty yellow outfit. Sharing the clip, Ameesha wrote, “Wow @shakira at 49yrs u rock, dance n dress n look hotter than at 25 yrs!!” along with many fire emoticons.

For the uninitiated, Shakira has recently made a grand return to the FIFA music world with her latest official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, "Dai Dai." The song features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Meanwhile, regarding Ameesha Patel, the actress appears to have opened a can of worms after speaking out about the current state of the younger stars in the entertainment industry.

The actress has sparked controversy with her blunt remarks about Bollywood becoming more focused on image-building, PR machinery, social media hype, and networking rather than acting talent and hard work.

Earlier this month, Ameesha had taken to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle and took a jibe at the younger actress’ and their alleged PR games.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to call themselves nos 1 and nos 2 ?like really ?its 2026 and not 2000, today 100 cr is nothing”.

Her series of posts further read, "Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office . Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star...sorry but that’s the harsh reality", "A star becomes a global super star only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world ..it’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world.but u only become a super star once u have delivered those big hits .stop PR machinery", and "Kaho na pyaar hai , Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses".

–IANS

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