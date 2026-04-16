Ameesha Patel: Important to listen to the voices of women for the progress of our country

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel has voiced her opinion on the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and said that it is very important to listen to the voices of women for the progress of our country.

Sharing her two cents on the proposed implementation of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', providing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, Ameesha told IANS that she has “always supported women’s progress in every field.”

“Especially when they are given a higher percentage of representation, whether in jobs or in Parliament, and when their voices are heard and are given more choice for voice. I always support it.”

“In fact, I am happy about it, but why only 33 percent? It should be 100 percent reservation...why not? Women empowerment is very important,” added the actress, who has worked in films such as “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, “Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai” and “Humraaz” to name a few.

The actress said it is a woman who understands the real problem.

“Absolutely, because it is a woman who truly understands real problems, the problems of ordinary people and household issues. So definitely, it is very important to listen to the voices of women for the progress of our country,” she added.

The Women's Reservation Bill, or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies.

It was passed in Parliament in 2023. A proposed legislation seeks to delink its implementation from the 2027 Census and base it on the 2011 Census to ensure it comes into force before the 2029 general election. With the focus now shifting to its implementation across the country, a special session of Parliament is set to be convened today.

Talking about the actress, Ameesha was last seen on screen in Gadar 2,a period action drama film directed by Anil Sharma. The sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manisha Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra. The film is based during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Gadar 2 became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film of all-time, and the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film in India.

She will reportedly be seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa by Akashaditya Lama. It also stars Jatin Khurana, and Angela Krislinzki.

--IANS

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