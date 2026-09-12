BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi traffic restrictions, diversions on several key roads today

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) India is hosting the high-profile 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to implement traffic restrictions, diversions and regulated movement across key routes in the national capital in view of the movement of foreign dignitaries and world leaders.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted an advisory on X on Friday night, stating that traffic diversions and regulated movement would be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“In view of the BRICS Summit on September 12, 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be implemented on key routes across Delhi from 09:30 hrs to 21:00 hrs,” it posted on X.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time. Prefer public transport, especially the Metro, wherever feasible. Follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage,” it added.

Police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time, while advising people to use public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro, wherever feasible. Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage during the regulated movement.

Several major roads and corridors will be affected by the summit-related arrangements, including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig. Hoshiary Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Satya Marg and Shanti Path.

The affected routes also include Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Ataturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

The traffic arrangements have been put in place as Delhi prepares for the arrival and movement of several foreign dignitaries attending the two-day BRICS Summit. Traffic will not be completely stopped across the city, officials have indicated, but movement may be temporarily regulated.

--IANS

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