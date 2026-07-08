Rajasthan Cyclist completes epic US coast ride (IANS exclusive)

Washington, July 8 (IANS) Rajasthan cyclist Nitin Saini has completed the gruelling Trans Am Bike Race, riding across the United States from the Pacific coast to Washington, DC, in 28 days in this year's ultra-endurance event.

Saini began the race from Astoria, Oregon, on June 7 and reached the historic Lincoln Memorial in Washington on July 5 after covering nearly 3,500 miles (about 5,630 km) through 11 US states. The event attracted around 30 cyclists from across the world, including riders from the United States, Europe and two from India.

The Trans Am Bike Race is consideres as one of the world's toughest unsupported cycling events wherein participants carry their own equipment, arrange their own food and accommodation, and ride virtually non-stop across the United States without support crews.

Speaking to IANS after completing the race, Saini described the ride as far more demanding than he had expected.

"When the Trans Am Bike Race started, on the second day itself I realised that this was something else," he said, recalling rapidly changing weather, mountain climbs, heavy rain, gravel roads and long stretches without settlements. He said riders encountered temperatures as low as five degrees Celsius, rode through forests, rain and unpaved roads, making the challenge unlike anything he had experienced before.

Travelling through rural America left a lasting impression on him.

"I have seen that America's geographical area is so vast," he said, adding that while riding on country roads he often travelled for kilometres without seeing another person. Small villages with only a handful of residents, he said, offered a perspective that tourists visiting major cities rarely experience.

Saini said people in small American towns recognised India from the Indian jersey he wore during the race.

"They know India very well," he said, adding that many people immediately associated India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and were eager to ask questions about the country. He said hearing such comments in remote parts of the United States made him feel proud as an Indian.

The cyclist also highlighted the logistical challenges of an unsupported race. Carrying only essential clothing, tools and supplies on his bicycle, he depended largely on petrol station convenience stores for food. As a vegetarian, he said finding suitable meals was often difficult, forcing him to rely on bread, cheese, nachos, chocolates and biscuits during long sections where no towns were available.

Reflecting on his motivation, Saini said cycling allowed him to experience countries beyond their famous landmarks.

"If you want to explore the world, there cannot be a better way than cycling," he said. He also urged people to prioritise their health, saying, "Health should be the first priority."

The Trans Am Bike Race is an annual self-supported endurance event that follows a transcontinental route across the United States. Riders are responsible for navigation, food, repairs and rest, with no outside assistance permitted. Completing the race requires sustained physical endurance, mental resilience and careful logistical planning.

--IANS

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