Already received more than 57 tonnes of relief material from India: Nepal FM

Kathmandu, Aug 29 (IANS) Nepal is in close communication and coordination with its immediate neighbours and the international community following the devastating floods that have left several foreign nationals missing, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons in Kathmandu, Khanal said the Nepali government had established a dedicated Emergency Control Room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to coordinate information and assistance related to foreign nationals affected by the disaster.

“As many foreign nationals are also missing, a dedicated Emergency Control Room has been established at the Ministry,” Khanal said.

He said Nepal’s diplomatic missions abroad are constantly sharing and updating verified information while facilitating communication with the families of those affected.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), at least 517 foreign nationals remain missing, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs has reported that at least 288 Indian nationals are out of contact.

The Foreign Minister said Nepal’s diplomatic missions abroad have also been extending necessary assistance for the identification and repatriation of foreign nationals.

Nepal has sought specialised assistance from its friendly neighbours to strengthen search-and-rescue operations in areas severely affected by the floods, including efforts to rescue people trapped inside tunnels, Khanal said.

“Nepal has requested specific technical support in opening tunnels where people may be trapped, using technologies to locate survivors in affected areas, conducting rapid forensic and DNA analysis, and providing mortuary facilities for the safe preservation of recovered bodies,” he said.

According to Khanal, an 11-member specialised technical reconnaissance team from India has been mobilised to support tunnel rescue operations.

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has also announced on social media that Chinese tunnel experts have arrived in Nepal to support rescue and relief efforts. The embassy also shared a video showing the experts arriving by helicopter.

Khanal expressed gratitude to Nepal’s friends and international partners for their solidarity, goodwill and generous offers of assistance during the crisis.

“From India, we have already received more than 57 tonnes of relief materials,” he said.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also announced on Saturday on social media that a third flight carrying assistance from India had arrived in Kathmandu.

“Relief supplies and an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team are now on the ground,” Jaishankar said.

According to Khanal, essential relief items were also being received from China, Japan, Australia and other partner countries.

“As relief operations continue, further assessments are being made and we will reach out to our neighbours and international partners for additional assistance and support as needed,” Khanal said.

He also said Nepal could seek international assistance for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of infrastructure and other assets damaged by the devastating floods.

Khanal said a detailed assessment of the damage and needs was currently underway following extensive destruction of critical infrastructure, houses, roads, bridges and hydropower facilities.

“A detailed assessment of the needs is currently underway, and a report will be ready soon,” he said.

--IANS

scor/as