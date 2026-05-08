Alphonso Davies ruled out for weeks with hamstring injury, confirms Bayern Munich

Munich, May 8 (IANS) German football giant Bayern Munich have suffered another injury setback after star full-back Alphonso Davies was ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga champions confirmed the development on Friday, though the club did not specify an exact timeline for the Canadian international’s recovery.

"Alphonso Davies suffered a muscle injury in his left hamstring during Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, as confirmed by an examination by the FC Bayern medical unit. The Canadian international will therefore be out of action for several weeks," Bayern said in a statement released on Friday

Davies came on as a second-half substitute in Bayern’s 1-1 draw against PSG at the Allianz Arena, replacing Josip Stanišić in the 68th minute. Despite limited time on the pitch, the 25-year-old made an impact by setting up Harry Kane for Bayern’s late equaliser. However, he appeared to pick up the injury during the closing stages of the contest as Bayern exited the competition on aggregate.

The latest setback is expected to rule Davies out of Bayern’s remaining two Bundesliga fixtures against VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Koln. He is also doubtful for the DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart scheduled for May 23.

Davies has endured a frustrating campaign plagued by injuries. He missed the start of the season after recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and later suffered another hamstring problem in March, limiting his appearances throughout the year.

The repeated fitness concerns will now be a cause of worry for both Bayern and the Canadian national team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico later this summer.

There is currently no official indication that the latest injury will jeopardise Davies’ participation in the World Cup, though Bayern’s medical staff are expected to closely monitor his rehabilitation in the coming weeks.

--IANS

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