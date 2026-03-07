March 07, 2026 4:07 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun says 'Welcome to the Allu family' to his new sister-in-law Nayanika Reddy

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun welcomed his new sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, to the Allu family after she tied the knot with his younger brother, Allu Sirish, in a traditional ceremony on Friday.

In his latest social media post, the 'Pushpa' actor wished Allu Sirish and Nayanika on their new journey ahead.

AA further expressed gratitude to all those who showered their blessings on the new couple.

Dropping a perfect family picture featuring the newlyweds, Allu Arjun, his wife and kids, and his parents, he shared the caption, "Wishing a happy married life to my brother Siri & Nayanika. Welcome to the Allu family . I also thank everyone for sending your warm wishes and blessings. We are always grateful for the love. ALLU FAMILY (sic)."

Moreover, Ram Charan, who is a cousin to both Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish, also used social media to extend warm wishes to the happy couple.

The 'RRR' actor treated the netizens by sharing a picture from the wedding ceremony, along with the caption that read, “Congratulations dearest brother @allusirish & @nayanika_reddy Have a blessed journey together.”

Allu Sirish even re-shared Ram Charan's post on his official social media handle and wrote “Thank you swami.”

While Allu Sirish opted for a traditional attire for his special day, the bride, Nayanika Reddy, also chose to twin with him in a white silk saree paired with some traditional gold jewellery.

Allu Arjun looked as handsome as ever in a traditional ensemble while his better half, Sneha Reddy, was seen in a beautiful saree, accompanied by some complementary heavy jewellery.

It must be noted that Allu Sirish got married on the same day as the wedding anniversary of his elder brother, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who happed to have tied the knot exactly 15 years ago, on the same date.

--IANS

pm/

