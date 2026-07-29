Allu Arjun asks fans to pursue girls they like

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has willingly walked into troubled waters unaware of its depth. The actor recently attended a fan event in Hyderabad where he made a Freudian slip unwittingly asking his fans to pursue girls.

Recently, Allu met thousands of fans at the annual Allu Arjun Fan Association summit dressed in his signature black outfit. He interacted warmly with them, and shared a special message for both his fans, anti-fans, and haters.

Allu shared, “I’ve been wanting to say something to my fans, anti-fans, and haters for a long time. Remember what I’m saying now, because I’ve been waiting for such an occasion. If you don’t like someone, don’t waste time hating and trolling them.”

He added, “If you don’t like them, just let it be. Don’t waste even 1% of your time on them. If you had INR 100, would you spend it on something you don’t like? Exactly, don’t spend. Spend time doing something you like. Go wait in front of the house of the girl you like”.

Earlier, Allu Arjun failed to personally appear before a city court in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor had requested the court to grant an exemption from personal appearance in the case and informed it, through his counsel, that he would attend the proceedings virtually.

The Nampally Criminal Court advised the actor to file a memo and had adjourned the hearing to July 6. Allu Arjun’s counsel told the court that the actor would join the next hearing through virtual mode. All other accused in the case appeared before the court, in response to the summons. Allu Arjun was also directed to personally appear before the court. The actor is accused number 11 (A11) in the case relating to the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, 2024.

A woman was killed, and her son was critically injured in the stampede during the premiere show of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The police had named a total of 23 accused in the case. Individuals in the management of the theatre are named as the first 10 accused in the case. Eight bouncers of the actor are also listed as accused. The trial in the case is expected to begin after all the accused personally appear before the judge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has the highly anticipated AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj in the pipeline, along with ‘Pushpa 3: The Rampage’.

--IANS

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