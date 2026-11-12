Allari Naresh-starrer 'Alcohol' to hit screens on December 18

Hyderabad, Nov 12(IANS) Telugu star Allari Naresh's eagerly awaited action comedy entertainer, 'Alcohol', will hit screens on December 18 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to its X timeline, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The countdown to madness begins! #Alcohol is all set for a GRAND WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON DECEMBER 18th! Brace yourselves for a WILD ride! #AlcoholFromDec18th."

A teaser that the makers had released last year showed that the film would revolve around actor Allari Naresh's character, an absolute teetotaler. The teaser opened with a conversation between Satya and Allari Naresh.

Satya asks Allari Naresh, "You earn lakhs and lakhs. Yet you do not drink. Why?" Allari Naresh retorts, saying, "What is the connection between earnings and drinking?"

Satya persists with his questions. He asks Allari Naresh why he does not drink. Allari Naresh tries to joke this time around. He says, "I don't drink because you won't have a driver to drive you around if I do."

Satya, who is determined to get a proper reply, tells Allari Naresh not to joke and to give him a serious answer.

Allari Naresh then replies, "If we drink, we will not be under our control. I do not like alcohol controlling me."

At one point, the teaser shows Satya saying that he had now given up alcohol. He asks, "Whom should I throw the party for now?" Allari Naresh says he has invited his friends Secret Sharath, Sound Sunder, Ramesh, Suresh, Subash and Sanya and that they will drink. To this, Satya asks, "What if they don't drink?"

Allari Naresh responds in a menacing tone, "Get them to drink."

Directed by Meher Tej, the film features Allari Naresh, Ruhani Sharma, Niharika NM and Satya in the lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Girish Kulkarni, Harshavardhan, Chaitanya Krishna, Ravindra Vijay, Raghu Babu, Venkatesh Kakumanu, Kireeti, Hariteja, Surya Bhagavan Das and Flora Jacob in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, the film has music by gifted Tamil music composer Ghibran. Background score for the film is by Chaitan Bharadwaj and cinematography is by Jiju Sunny. Editing for the film has been handled by Niranjan Devaramane.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film is being presented by Srikara Studios.

--IANS

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