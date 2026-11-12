When Deepika Padukone took Rs 10,000 from her mother: I’d make you proud

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood at the moment. When she made her Hollywood debut with 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage', Deepika also appeared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

While speaking to Ellen, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress opened up about her father, Prakash Padukone’s badminton career.

“He played at a time in India when nobody really played professional badminton… everybody wanted to become a doctor or a lawyer, but he was a sportsperson," Deepika shared.

When asked if she ever wished to follow in her father’s footsteps, the 'Jawan' actress replied, “I would have made him happy but he always said, follow your heart.”

Expressing her love for acting, Deepika revealed that she knew by the time she was 16 that she wanted to be an actress.

She added that being in front of the camera makes her extremely happy.

Deepika also told Ellen that once she borrowed Rs 10,000 from her mother to shoot for a portfolio. While asking for the money, the 'Padmaavat' assured her mother that she would repay her the money and also make them proud.

"I sat my mother down one day and said, ‘Can I please borrow Rs 10,000 from you? I needed money to shoot a portfolio. I told them one day I’d make them proud, and someday I’d repay them," Deepika revealed.

After making her debut with 'Om Shanti Om' opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, Deepika went to be a part of several prominent projects including 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)', 'Chennai Express (2013)', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)', 'Piku (2015)', 'Bajirao Mastani (2015)', 'Padmaavat (2018)', 'Chhapaak (2020)', 'Pathaan (2023)', 'Jawan (2023)', and 'Kalki 2898 AD (2024)'.

Up next, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with SRK in the highly anticipated 'King'.

--IANS

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