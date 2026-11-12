Arjun Bijlani opens up about fatherhood, shares the values he wants to instil in son Ayaan

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about fatherhood and the values he hopes to instil in his son, Ayaan.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Naagin’ actor believes that parenting goes beyond teaching children the difference between right and wrong, as it also involves leading by example. Emphasizing the importance of kindness, respect and empathy, Arjun shared that he wants his son to grow up as a confident, independent and compassionate individual who respects everyone.

Speaking about the values he wishes to pass on to his son, Arjun believes that parenting is as much about leading by example as it is about teaching. “I think kindness, respect and empathy are extremely important. As a father to Ayaan, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead by example. Children observe everything we do, so they learn more from our actions than our words. I want Ayaan to grow up being confident, independent, respectful towards everyone and, most importantly, a good human being.”

Recalling the things he loved doing as a child, the actor admitted that he sometimes misses the carefree days when life was all about playing outdoors and spending time with friends. However, fatherhood has given him an opportunity to revisit those beautiful moments. “I loved playing outdoors with friends, spending hours doing absolutely nothing and not having to worry about time! I do miss those carefree days sometimes. But now, having Ayaan in my life gives me an opportunity to relive some of those childhood moments. Whether it’s playing with him, enjoying his little stories or seeing his excitement about school activities like Children’s Day, I get to experience that magic all over again,” he shared.

Talking about his fondest childhood memories ahead of Children’s Day, Arjun shared, “Children’s Day was always exciting because it was one day when school felt more like a celebration than studies! I remember the fun, performances, games and spending time with friends. Now, as a father, I get to experience that excitement all over again through Ayaan. He looks forward to Children’s Day celebrations at school, and seeing his excitement makes me nostalgic about my own childhood. It’s lovely to see how some traditions never change!”

Arjun Bijlani married Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The couple are parents to a son, Ayaan Bijlani.

--IANS

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