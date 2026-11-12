November 12, 2026 2:59 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani opens up about fatherhood, shares the values he wants to instil in son Ayaan

Arjun Bijlani opens up about fatherhood, shares the values he wants to instil in son Ayaan

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has opened up about fatherhood and the values he hopes to instil in his son, Ayaan.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Naagin’ actor believes that parenting goes beyond teaching children the difference between right and wrong, as it also involves leading by example. Emphasizing the importance of kindness, respect and empathy, Arjun shared that he wants his son to grow up as a confident, independent and compassionate individual who respects everyone.

Speaking about the values he wishes to pass on to his son, Arjun believes that parenting is as much about leading by example as it is about teaching. “I think kindness, respect and empathy are extremely important. As a father to Ayaan, I feel it’s my responsibility to lead by example. Children observe everything we do, so they learn more from our actions than our words. I want Ayaan to grow up being confident, independent, respectful towards everyone and, most importantly, a good human being.”

Recalling the things he loved doing as a child, the actor admitted that he sometimes misses the carefree days when life was all about playing outdoors and spending time with friends. However, fatherhood has given him an opportunity to revisit those beautiful moments. “I loved playing outdoors with friends, spending hours doing absolutely nothing and not having to worry about time! I do miss those carefree days sometimes. But now, having Ayaan in my life gives me an opportunity to relive some of those childhood moments. Whether it’s playing with him, enjoying his little stories or seeing his excitement about school activities like Children’s Day, I get to experience that magic all over again,” he shared.

Talking about his fondest childhood memories ahead of Children’s Day, Arjun shared, “Children’s Day was always exciting because it was one day when school felt more like a celebration than studies! I remember the fun, performances, games and spending time with friends. Now, as a father, I get to experience that excitement all over again through Ayaan. He looks forward to Children’s Day celebrations at school, and seeing his excitement makes me nostalgic about my own childhood. It’s lovely to see how some traditions never change!”

Arjun Bijlani married Neha Swami on May 20, 2013. The couple are parents to a son, Ayaan Bijlani.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Have lost trust in Indian election system, says Sam Pitroda (IANS Interview)

Have lost trust in Indian election system, says Sam Pitroda (IANS Interview)

Piyush Goyal pitches India as safe investment haven amid global uncertainties

Piyush Goyal pitches India as safe investment haven amid global uncertainties

Srikanth beats world No. 8 Naraoka; Lakshya advances at Japan Masters

Srikanth beats world No. 8 Naraoka; Lakshya advances at Japan Masters

When Priyanka Chopra revealed that the Indian wedding was Nick Jonas’ idea

When Priyanka Chopra revealed that the Indian wedding was Nick Jonas’ idea

Can’t target anyone individually, India bowl well as a unit, says Tim Seifert

Can’t target anyone individually, India bowl well as a unit, says Tim Seifert

'The ceiling moved for Indian motorsport': Jeet Jhabakh 'proud' of historic APRC title win in debut season

'The ceiling moved for Indian motorsport': Jeet Jhabakh 'proud' of historic APRC title win in debut season

Roopkumar Rathod calls Kerala a land where art is worshipped, celebrates its timeless traditions

Roopkumar Rathod calls Kerala a land where art is worshipped, celebrates its timeless traditions

India, South Africa discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

India, South Africa discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation

Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' choreographer Sekhar Master safe, says Jani Master (Photo: IANS/PR)

Chiranjeevi's 'Kaaka' choreographer Sekhar Master safe, says Jani Master

‘Rely on seam, not swing,’ Nabi reveals Rohit, Kohli's advice NZ

‘Rely on seam, not swing,’ Nabi reveals Rohit, Kohli's advice in NZ