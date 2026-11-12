4th ODI: Iyer takes charge as India eye series seal against reshuffled New Zealand (Preview)

Mount Maunganui, Nov 12 (IANS) Shreyas Iyer will begin his stint as India’s ODI captain in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill when the visitors take on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-game series here at Bay Oval on Friday.

India hold a 2-0 advantage after wins in Auckland and Wellington, with the third ODI in Hamilton washed out without a ball being bowled. A victory would give India the series with a match to spare, while New Zealand need to win both remaining games to draw the series.

The match brings a fresh picture of leadership and selection for India as Gill and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul have moved into Test preparations, leaving Iyer to lead a squad that includes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Ishan Kishan has been named vice-captain and is among the wicketkeeping options, while Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy provide the team management with different combinations to consider. The final two ODIs also offer opportunities for players such as Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur to press their case.

India’s two victories have come in rain-affected matches, making a complete 50-over contest a different test for the reshaped side. Kohli’s 74 set up the opening win, while the bowlers took centre stage in Wellington, where Gurnoor Brar claimed four wickets as New Zealand were dismissed for 134. India will look to carry that bowling discipline into Bay Oval, but the batting order will need to adapt without Gill and Rahul.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are dealing with changes on several fronts. Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith have left to prepare for the Test series, while Lockie Ferguson is unavailable with a calf injury.

Blair Tickner is also ruled out of the fourth ODI under the mandatory stand-down period after being replaced due to concussion in the second match. Matt Henry is expected to return, and Finn Allen is part of the squad for the final two games. Uncapped fast bowler Brett Randell has earned a maiden call-up and is likely to make his international debut.

For Mitchell Santner’s side, the challenge is to rebuild the batting around Will Young, Tim Seifert, Nick Kelly and Allen, while Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson and Henry shoulder the bowling responsibility. The hosts have shown flashes of resistance but have not yet put together a complete performance against India.

Bay Oval offers batters a chance to settle once the new-ball movement eases, although seamers can remain influential early on. With the series still carrying significance for New Zealand’s pride and India’s new-look leadership group, Friday’s contest will test how quickly both teams can adjust to their altered resources.

When: November 13, Friday, 7:30 AM IST

Where: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Where to watch: The match will be shown live on the Sony Sports Network channels on TV, and live streaming is available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Squads:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Brett Randell, Tim Seifert, Will Young

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (vc, wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

--IANS

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