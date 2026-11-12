November 12, 2026 3:00 PM हिंदी

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar unleash a chilling wave of rural horror in the trailer of 'Kaali Kheti'

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar unleash a chilling wave of rural horror in the trailer of 'Kaali Kheti'

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) The makers of 'Kaali Kheti' have unveiled the gripping trailer of the upcoming psychological rural horror film.

It offers a glimpse into a mysterious world where fear lurks beneath the fields. Headlined by Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar, the film promises an unconventional horror experience rooted in rural folklore, unsettling secrets and supernatural elements. The trailer introduces viewers to an eerie village where the very land that sustains life appears to hold a terrifying secret.

The trailer takes viewers into a village where the fields, instead of symbolising prosperity and livelihood, become a source of fear and mystery. Moving away from conventional horror storytelling, 'Kaali Kheti' explores an unusual narrative that places agriculture and the history surrounding the land at the centre of its psychological horror. It introduces a community caught in the grip of an unsettling force, with the kheti itself appearing to possess an eerie, almost supernatural presence that influences the lives of the villagers.

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar bring intensity to their respective characters, adding depth and intrigue to the film's haunting atmosphere.

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan and produced by Sana Khan, the film also features Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles. Produced under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio, “Kaali Kheti” will release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

Jackie Shroff announced the project through a post on his Instagram handle, where he shared a picture of himself planting a sapling. The post brought together his well-known passion for environmental conservation and the film's announcement. Giving it his trademark colloquial touch, the actor wrote, “Bhidu log! Mein tum logon ko kab se bolta aa raha hoon… Ped lagao, ped lagao! Lekin bhidu, iss baar sirf ped nahi lagane… kheti bhi karni hai! Aur yeh koi aam kheti nahi… yeh hai Kaali Kheti!”

--IANS

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