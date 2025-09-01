All eyes on Tianjin as PM Modi and Putin set to hold key meeting

Tianjin, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a crucial meeting at the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin as New Delhi and Moscow continue to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership amid ongoing global turmoil.

Key bilateral issues, including cooperation in trade, economy, defence, and investment are expected to feature prominently during the talks between the two leaders.

PM Modi has also consistently reiterated India's position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and New Delhi's support for all efforts in this regard.

Quite significantly, just as he arrived in China from Japan on Saturday, PM Modi received a call from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, informing him about the negotiations with US President Donald Trump in Washington involving European leaders.

According to Zelensky, during the "productive, important conversation", India said that it is ready to make the necessary efforts and "convey the appropriate signal to Russia" and other leaders during meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

PM Modi shared that he exchanged with Zelensky views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. "India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," he posted on X.

On August 18, Putin had dialled Prime Minister Modi, sharing his assessment of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Earlier in the month, the Russian President had called Prime Minister Modi to share the key outcomes of his meeting with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, held on August 6 in Moscow.

Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in Moscow during the 26th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

The crucial meeting between PM Modi and Putin also takes place amidst Trump imposing 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, blaming what he described as unfair trade practices and New Delhi's refusal to halt the import of Russian crude oil.

Analysts however maintain that by purchasing Russian energy, New Delhi has prevented a global crisis by keeping world markets stable and inflation under control for itself and others.

Russia, the world’s second-largest crude oil producer with an output of around 9.5 million barrels/day - nearly 10 per cent of global demand - is also the second-largest exporter, shipping about 4.5 mb/d of crude and 2.3 mb/d of refined products.

India, the experts reckon, has extended a financial lifeline to all global citizens by ensuring that oil keeps flowing, global prices remain stable, and markets balanced.

Putin is also scheduled to visit India in December.

