All 14 Indian nationals aboard yacht off Yemen coast safe: Indian Embassy

Aden (Yemen), Oct 23 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Yemen said on Friday that all 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht involved in an incident off the coast of Yemen are safe, and it will continue to work to ensure their well-being.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia stated, "Reports suggest that all 14 Indian nationals are safe and located around Hodeidah in Yemen. We will continue to work for ensuring their well being."

Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy said that it has been making efforts to find more details about the incident off the coast of Yemen on October 22 in which apparently there were Indian nationals (sailors) on board a yacht.

It further stated, "Given the prevailing conflict situation exact information is not currently available. We have reached out to different parties to establish circumstances and facts of the incident and hope to update as soon as authentic information becomes available."

On Thursday, Yemen’s Houthis claimed that their forces engaged in a rescue operation after Saudi Arabia targeted an Indian yacht carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the southern Red Sea.

Citing preliminary information, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces would provide more details later.

“The Saudi enemy is targeting an Indian yacht near Zuqar Island, carrying 14 people of Indian nationality, according to preliminary information. The Yemeni Armed Forces are rescuing them and will provide more details later. This reckless act by the Saudi enemy in targeting it threatens international navigation in the Red Sea, and the international community must stop the Saudi enemy from these reckless actions,” Saree had posted on X.

The latest incident comes after an Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said.

India on Thursday condemned the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport and Aramco’s Shaybah oil field, while expressing hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.

“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oil field in the Eastern Province on October 21. These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The MEA stated that the Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance. It expressed India's solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty.

"We also reiterate that the attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately. We stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest," it said.

--IANS

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