Alka Yagnik says she's ‘slowly finding way back’ after health battle, expresses gratitude for Padma Bhushan

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Legendary playback singer Alka Yagnik has opened up about her health struggles and journey towards recovery as she expressed gratitude after receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours on the eve of June 23.

Taking to her social media account, the celebrated singer shared a heartfelt and emotional note reflecting on her health journey for the last two years, revealing that she had largely stayed away from the spotlight.

Sharing a picture from the Padma Awards ceremony, Alka could be seen receiving the honour from President Droupadi Murmu.

Alka began her note by writing, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

Speaking about receiving the Padma Bhushan, she added, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

The singer further added, “ This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

Expressing gratitude towards the country's leadership, Alka wrote,

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect.”

She further wrote, “'Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka.”

Talking about Alka Yagnik, the singer is regarded as one of the most successful playback singers in the history of Hindi cinema.

She made her Bollywood breakthrough with songs in films such as ‘Tezaab’ and went on to dominate the music charts through the 1990s and early 2000s.

Over a career spanning more than four decades, Alka Yagnik had delivered chartbustes like ‘Ek Do Teen’, ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’, ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, ‘Taal Se Taal Mila’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ amongst many others.

On the personal front, in June 2024, Alka had revealed that she was battling a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss caused by a viral attack. She had also shared that she suddenly lost her hearing after stepping out of a flight and urged fans and fellow musicians to be cautious about prolonged exposure to loud music and headphones.

While receiving the Padma Bhushan award, Alka Yagnik was seen walking with the help of an assistant, leaving fans concerned for her health.

–IANS

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