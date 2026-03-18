March 18, 2026 10:07 AM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt pen heartwarming handwritten note on her 33rd birthday

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt pen heartwarming handwritten note on her 33rd birthday

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt, celebrated her 33rd birthday, on the 15th of March, and received heartfelt wishes from her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, through the form of a handwritten note.

The proud parents penned a beautiful note, calling her the “precious jewel” of their lives.

Alia took to her social media account to share a picture of the handwritten note placed amid a bouquet of pastel flowers.

The note read, “Happy Birthday. Dearest Alia, may you always sparkle and shine! You are our precious jewel – love you so much. Love – Mama and Papa.” The note was signed by Soni and Mahesh, making the birthday wish even more special.

The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress also shared a few glimpses from her intimate yet much happening birthday celebrations.

One of the pictures showed her sharing a candid moment with husband Ranbir Kapoor, who is seen planting a sweet kiss on her cheek.

In another photo, Alia posted a mirror selfie, dressed in a chic all-black outfit paired with a cap.

Captioning the post, the actress wrote, “This is 33.. full of glee so grateful”.

Alia, for her birthday week, was in Hong Kong with Ranbir, their daughter Raha Kapoor, and sister Shaheen Bhatt a few days ago.

The family also visited Disneyland and clearly had a ball of a time, as seen in the pictures shared by Alia on her social media account.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir, the couple tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence after dating for several years.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June 2022, the same year that they got married and later welcomed their daughter Raha in November.

The two, as per many reports, grew close while working together on the movie Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva directed by Ayan Mukerji.

–IANS

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