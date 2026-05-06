May 06, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW tomorrow in 'Sarke Chunar' song row

Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW tomorrow in 'Sarke Chunar' song row

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has scheduled a hearing in connection with the controversy surrounding the song 'Sarke Chunar', with actor Nora Fatehi set to appear before the Commission on May 7 at 11:30 A.M.

The hearing forms part of the Commission’s ongoing proceedings into allegations of vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song "Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke", which has sparked widespread criticism since its release.

The NCW had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, citing concerns over sexually suggestive content and its potential impact on public decency and minors.

Nora Fatehi, who had earlier been unable to attend a scheduled hearing due to her being abroad, had requested a fresh date to present her side. Her appearance on May 7 is being seen as a crucial step in the Commission’s efforts to conclude proceedings in the matter.

The controversy has already seen actor Sanjay Dutt appear before the Commission, where he submitted a written apology and expressed regret for any unintended harm caused. As part of corrective measures, Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children and assured the Commission that future projects under his association would include stricter legal due diligence to ensure dignified portrayal of women and children.

The issue gained traction soon after the song’s release, with critics and social media users flagging its lyrics and choreography as inappropriate. Singer Armaan Malik had termed the writing a "new low", while legal complaints were filed seeking a ban on the track. Amid mounting pressure, the makers reportedly removed the song from YouTube.

NCW Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar has earlier taken a strong stance on the issue, asserting that the dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity. During previous hearings, the Commission questioned those involved, on issues of intent, accountability and awareness, and directed them to ensure such lapses are not repeated.

The controversy around the song, which features both Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, is linked to the film 'KD: The Devil', and continues to draw attention as authorities examine the responsibilities of artistes and creators in shaping socially responsible content.

--IANS

sn/rad

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