'Ridiculous delay': Michael Vaughan slams ECB over late appointment of National selector

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has strongly criticised the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the delay in appointing a new national selector, calling the situation “ridiculous” as the team approaches an important Test series against New Zealand.

The position has been open since Luke Wright announced he would step down on January 22. He left after the T20 World Cup in March. Even though the vacancy has lasted over four months and the County Championship has already had four rounds, the process to find his successor has just now reached its final stages, with interviews held this week.

Vaughan was direct in his comments about the situation. “It's ridiculous how they're announcing a selector so late,” he said on the Stick to Cricket podcast. He stressed the need for early involvement, saying, “I wanted the selector there on 1 April, going out, having a look, gathering information.”

The former captain also noted that the timeline for finding a replacement had been clear for months. “Luke Wright quit at the back end of Australia. We knew, didn’t we? It’s a long time - four months - to find someone,” Vaughan stated, showing his frustration over the drawn-out delay.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), led by chief executive Richard Gould, began a review of the men’s national setup after the 4-1 Ashes defeat to Australia. While managing director Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum kept their jobs, the selectors’ position became a key area for restructuring.

The job posting for the selector was only published on March 18, with applications open until April 17. In the meantime, the ECB has relied on its current network of scouts to track domestic performances. A new county insight group, which includes county coaches and ECB officials, has also been established to improve the talent identification process.

Former England bowlers Steven Finn and Darren Gough are among those linked to the role, which has attracted around 80 applicants. The selected candidate will play a significant role within England’s cricket structure, including selecting squads, consulting on final XIs, working with counties, and leading the scouting network.

However, with England set to announce their squad for the first Test against New Zealand in just two weeks, Vaughan’s concerns underscore a wider worry about preparation and planning at the highest level.

--IANS

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