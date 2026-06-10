Alia Bhatt packs a punch in YRF's 'Alpha'; first teaser out

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt seems to be all set to redefine action with Yash Raj Films' upcoming spy thriller ‘Alpha’.

The latest promo of the much-anticipated film that dropped on Wednesday, showcases Alia in a never-seen-before avatar as she delivers high-octane action, intense combat sequences, and powerful punches in YRF's expanding Spy Universe.

The promo opens on Alia's character celebrating her 18th birthday with her father, played by Bobby Deol.

Further, what begins as a heartfelt father-daughter moment quickly transforms into the beginning of a dangerous journey. Bobby's character reveals that the rigorous training she has undergone throughout her life was not merely preparation for adulthood but for her very first mission on her 18th birthday.

As the teaser progresses, Alia is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat, kicking down opponents, throwing punches, and executing daring action moves with remarkable intensity. The glimpse establishes her character as a fearless operative trained for one purpose of becoming an "Alpha."

One of the standout moments in the promo is Bobby Deol's powerful philosophy about the world being divided into "wolves and sheep," as he tells his daughter that a wolf's daughter can only be a wolf. He later introduces her to the secretive "Alpha" programme which has been described as a mission to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. The teaser concludes with Bobby declaring Alia's character as "our only Alpha.”

Sharing the promo on their social media account, Yash Raj Films captioned the post as, "The first. The fastest. The bravest. #ALPHA."

Actress Sharvari, who plays another key role in the film, is yet to receive a dedicated character reveal making details regarding her look, backstory, and role in the narrative remain under wraps.

For the uninitiated, ‘Alpha’ marks Alia's first full-fledged action film and is one of the most awaited projects from YRF's Spy Universe. The film brings together Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in ‘Jigra’ and continues to be one of Bollywood's most successful actresses with films such as “Raazi’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Highway’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, and ‘Dear Zindagi’ to her credit.

–IANS

rd/