Alia Bhatt on winning Best Actress Filmfare for Jigra: I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened up about her Best Actress win at the Filmfare Awards for “Jigra.”

She expressed her wish that she could have been there in person to fully cherish the moment. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Raazi' actress shared her heartfelt thoughts on missing the ceremony while celebrating the milestone from afar. Sharing a series of photos, Alia wrote, “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life. @vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @rahulr_23, @yuvvrajjviijan , @dheerhira.. thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame. So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film.”

“I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same. It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234 and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb for being my calm through it all. For now, all I can say is “Taara na disse, ya chaann kho jaawe. Tenu sang rakhna,” she added.

The photo carousel captures Alia Bhatt’s candid moments on set, including images with Vedang Raina and Karan Johar. One behind-the-scenes shot shows the actress getting her makeup done, while others feature her with the cast and crew of the film.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her performance in “Jigra,” while Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) honor. Karan Johar accepted the award on behalf of Bhatt.

The 70th Filmfare Awards were held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Maniesh Paul hosted the star-studded event.

--IANS

