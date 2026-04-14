Alec Baldwin says he wants to 'retire' from acting to focus on his family

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin has expressed his wish to hang his acting boots. The actor wants to "retire and stay home" with his family in the aftermath of the ‘Rust’ shooting.

The 68-year-old actor was holding a prop gun on the set of the Western in October 2021 when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, and Baldwin was wrapped up in a lengthy legal case as he faced manslaughter charges in connection with the case, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The charges against the star were dismissed twice and the case is over, but he is still struggling with the fallout from the tragedy.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “We had this incident, this tragedy, in New Mexico, where Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film, and that was unspeakably difficult to deal with. Because of the situation in New Mexico, which was very painful, I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years, I hardly worked at all, and that’s just changing now. I’m going to go off and do a bunch of things”.

“But I was home and I got used to it, and I don’t want to leave my house anymore. I don’t. I don’t want to work anymore. I don’t. I really don’t. I want to retire and stay home with my kids”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Baldwin has seven children under 13 with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, as well as 30-year-old daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In 2024, involuntary manslaughter charges against him were dismissed with prejudice after a judge ruled prosecutors had sat on evidence which could have helped explain how live ammunition ended up on set. The 30 Rock star has opened up on his experiences for documentary The Trial of Alec Baldwin, which is yet to be released publicly.

--IANS

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