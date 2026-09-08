Akshay Kumar & Saif Ali Khan's 'Haiwaan' gets a U/A 16+ certificate

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Ahead of its release on 11th September this year, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Haiwaan' has received a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Directed by Priyadarshan, 'Haiwaan' also stars Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles, along with others.

As 'Haiwaan' went on the floor in August, Akshay took to social media and shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the set where he and Saif were seen casually chit-chatting with Priyadarshan.

The post also had the text, "Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind (sic)."

Meanwhile, while speaking exclusively with IANS, Priyadarshan revealed that Akshay was not a part of 'Haiwaan' initially.

The director recalled that during the shoot of their movie 'Bhoot Bangla', he casually mentioned the role to Akshay.

“While I was shooting Bhoot Bangla, I casually told Akshay that I was looking for a character like this and many people were not agreeing. He immediately said, ‘I will do it.’”

“I thought if he is ready to do it, that’s fine. I can see another Akshay Kumar in my film, which I have never seen before. That excited me the most," he went on to add.

The film marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on-screen after 17 long years.

The two actors have previously worked together in films such as "Main Khiladi Tu Anari" (1994), "Yeh Dillagi" (1994), "Aarzoo" (1999), and "Tashan" (2008).

Jointly backed under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn 'Haiwaan' is be getting a theatrical worldwide release on 11th September this year.

--IANS

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