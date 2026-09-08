Nitin Mukesh remembers Asha Bhosle with a throwback clip of her singing 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi'

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Singer Nitin Mukesh remembered Asha Bhosle on her 93rd birth anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a throwback clip of the legendary singer jamming on her popular track 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha'.

On Tuesday, Nitin Mukesh uploaded an old clip of Asha Bhosle singing the track, while his son, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, sat near her feet, enjoying the musical session.

Remembering Asha Thai on her birthday, Nitin Mukesh shared a heartfelt caption that read, "PUJYA ASHATAI…. SACH MEIN , JEENA TERE BIN HAI SAZAA… YEH DUNIYA AAPKO KABHI NAA BHOOL PAYEGI…(sic)"

Several prominent names from the music industry paid heartfelt tribute to Asha Bhosle on her birthday.

Kumar Sanu looked back on the legend's extraordinary contribution to music with an emotional note that read, “Today, on Asha Ji’s birthday, I find myself remembering not just the legendary voice the world knew, but the beautiful person behind it There are some artists who leave behind songs, and then there are those who leave behind an entire legacy. Asha Ji was truly one of them. Her voice brought life to countless emotions and will continue to live on in our hearts and in the music she gifted to generations.”

“I feel fortunate to have shared the same musical journey and to have known her. Her presence will always be deeply missed, but her music will never leave us. Happy Birthday in heaven, Asha Ji,” he further penned.

Veteran singer Sudesh Bhosale's post went, “Missing you every second, Asha Aai. On your 93rd Birth Anniversary, your blessings and guidance are my strength. Love you forever.” He also added the hashtags #AshaBhosle #HappyBirthdayAshaBhosle #AshaBhosle93rdBirthday #LegendAshaBhosle #sudeshbhosale.”

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92.

During her career spread over eight decades, Asha Bhosle has lent her voice to thousands of songs across multiple languages.

--IANS

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