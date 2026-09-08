52 Pakistani personnel killed across Balochistan province, claims BLA

Quetta, Sep 8 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for 28 operations across different regions in Balochistan over the last seven days targeting Pakistani forces, which has resulted in the deaths of 52 personnel and injuries to several others.

In a statement, the BLA said the operations were carried out across the province between September 1 and 7, causing massive casualties among Pakistani forces and damage to infrastructure.

The group also claimed that its fighters had taken control of several checkpoints, vehicles belonging to Pakistani security forces and seized a large quantity of weapons and military equipment.

According to the statement, the BLA fighters shot dead Rehmat Saeed, in the Hazar Ganji area of Quetta on September 7, whom the group described as an "agent" of Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI). It said that he was under constant surveillance by its intelligence wing, 'ZIRAB.'

“Collaborator Rehmat carried out espionage for the occupying army and accompanied them during regional aggressions,” the BLA stated.

On the same day, the group claimed that one security personnel was killed in a sniper attack at the main camp of the Pakistani army at Albat in Kharan. It also said the camp was subsequently targeted with mortar shells, resulting in severe casualties and material damage to the security forces.

Furthermore, on the Quetta-Karachi highway at Garari and Mahalbi in Kalat, the BLA said its fighters targeted vehicles of the Saindak “exploitative project” as well as a Pakistani army convoy, causing heavy losses.

As the operation continued, the group said that it blew up and destroyed a rest house used by the Pakistani army with explosives on September 6 in the Kotro area of Jhal Magsi.

It said that on the same day, the fighters attacked an airport site used by the Pakistani army at Ghazaband, adjacent to Killa Abdullah, destroying computers, other equipment, and the rest of the building by setting it on fire.

Additionally, the BLA said its Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) on September 3 targeted a Pakistani Army convoy in a remote-controlled blast involving an explosive-laden vehicle. The group claimed that the explosion completely destroyed one army vehicle and killed seven personnel on the spot.

Furthermore, a day earlier, at Garo in the Khadkoocha area of Mastung, the BLA said its fighters destroyed an armored vehicle belonging to the Pakistani Army in an IED blast before ambushing the convoy.

The group claimed that four personnel were killed and more than seven others injured in the ensuing clash.

Meanwhile, in the Took region of Kalat, the BLA said its fighters launched an armed attack on a Pakistani Army convoy, inflicting “heavy human and material losses on the enemy."

The group had earlier vowed to continue its operations against Pakistani forces until "the goal of national liberation" of Balochistan is achieved.

--IANS

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