Passion of fans drew me to here: Barcola on his Liverpool move

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Liverpool's new forward Bradley Barcola hailed the passion of the fans at Anfield behind his move to the Reds during the summer transfer window.

After spending three seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, the French forward made a move to Liverpool for an initial deal of GBP 106mn, which can rise to GBP 123mn. He made his debut in a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town, coming in as a 64th-minute substitute and impressing with his speed.

The French international called his move to Anfield an honour and emphasised the passion of fans behind what drew him to the club. "It's a huge honour to play for a club like Liverpool. I'm really happy to be here. The move took time, but today I can finally say I'm a Liverpool player. All I want now is to get on the pitch, give my best, and help the team. I've worked hard for this moment, and I'm ready to make the most of it," Barcola said, as quoted by JioHotstar.

"I was at home with my family, quietly waiting for the news. When I saw that my transfer to Liverpool was confirmed, I felt so happy. Sharing that moment with the people I love most made it even more special. We celebrated together, and now all we hope for is to enjoy this journey together here. It's a dream come true, and I'm ready to give everything for this club."

"The passion of the Liverpool fans is what drew me to this club. I had the chance to play twice at Anfield with PSG, and I saw the atmosphere firsthand. The way the fans got behind the team was incredible. When I heard about Liverpool's interest, I didn't hesitate. I knew this was the right place for me. It's a massive club with a rich history, and I'm proud to be part of it now."

Barcola came to Anfield for two games as an opponent before. He said that playing against Liverpool was always tough, not just because of the fans but also due to the quality of the players the Reds possess.

"Playing at Anfield as an opponent was always tough. The team is full of quality players, and the atmosphere makes it even harder. The fans create so much energy that it pushes the home side to another level. Now, knowing that I get to play for this team is an amazing feeling. I can't wait to step onto that pitch in a Liverpool shirt and give everything for the fans," he said.

--IANS

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