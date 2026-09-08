Second half of IGPL 2026 to begin in Ras Al Khaimah from Sep 25

Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), Sep 8 (IANS) The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) will begin the second half of its 2026 season at the Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah, with the first franchisee event of the season scheduled from September 23 to 25.

The event will be presented by Vimtra Chennai Lions GC and will mark Ras Al Khaimah as the second UAE destination to host an IGPL event after Dubai, which staged the league’s inaugural UAE event in December last year.

The IGPL had earlier travelled to Mauritius, South Africa, and Morocco in the first half of the 2026 season, following the season opener in Chandigarh. The league will now return to the UAE with its leading players set to assemble at Al Hamra.

Ras Al Khaimah has witnessed a growing community of golfers, partners, sponsors and enthusiasts in recent years, and the IGPL believes the event will provide another opportunity to expand the sport’s footprint in the emirate.

For Chennai Lions GC, Al Hamra Golf Club will serve as its home territory for the week. The franchise recently unveiled its logo and introduced its players at a star-studded function in Chennai.

The team is led by 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, a former Asian Games medallist. He will be joined by Samarth Dwivedi, Yashas Chandra and Harshjeet Sethi. Bhullar has also been a four-time winner on the IGPL, having claimed three titles in 2025 and one in 2026.

Al Hamra Golf Club has hosted several high-profile international events in recent years, including the DP World’s Ras Al Khaimah Championships from 2022 to 2025. The venue also hosted European Challenge Tour events three times between 2016 and 2018.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, said, “Last year we had an amazing event in Dubai and we expect Al Hamra will be another exciting event as IGPL and Ras Al Khaimah become partners in growing this sport and bringing top flight professional golfers, business leaders, partners and sponsors together.”

“We look forward to an exciting week of competitive golf, networking and entertainment, while continuing IGPL’s mission of creating a unique and inclusive platform that celebrates the sport and its growing community across the UAE to open another exciting new chapter for the league.”

The 10 franchises and their players for the event are:

Atri Mumbai Garudas GC: Aman Raj, Udayan Mane, Aadil Bedi, Tushar Pannu

Auro Goa Eagles GC: Varun Chopra, Saarthak Chhibber, Aalaap I.L., Kanav Chauhan

Flying Man Kolkata GC: Varun Parikh, Sukhman Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed, Kartik Sharma

Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC: Manav Shah, Dharma M., Milind Soni, Danish Verma

GolfKonnekt Bengaluru Stallions: Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, Trishul Chinnappa, Sudhir Sharma

Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC: Pukhraj Singh Gill, Shaurya Binu, Shat Mishra, Digraj Singh Gill

Krishna Punjab Raptors GC: Karandeep Singh Kochhar, Kapil Kumar, Harendra Gupta, C. Muniyappa

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC: Sachin Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Arjun Bhatti, Ranjit Singh

RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC: Shiv Kapur, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav

Vimtra Chennai Lions GC: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra M.S., Samarth Dwivedi, Harshjeet Singh Sethie

--IANS

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