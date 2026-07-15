July 15, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Haiwaan’ first look is reminiscent of 90s chemistry between the two

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Haiwaan’ first look is reminiscent of 90s chemistry between the two

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming film ‘Haiwaan’ starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan was unveiled on Wednesday. It introduces the audiences to the intense and enigmatic universe of the film helmed by filmmaker Priyadarshan.

The first look is soaked in mystery, menace and unrelenting tension, and sets the tone for one of 2026's most eagerly awaited thrillers. The film also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in pivotal roles.

The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Akshay last worked together in ‘Tashan’, which was a commercial and critical disaster.

The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in pivotal roles.

With Priyadarshan at the helm and Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan coming together on the big screen, Haiwaan is poised to be one of the Biggest Theatrical Events of 2026.

Haiwaan is produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films, and jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn.

The film went on floors last year. At the time, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video in which he and Saif can be seen casually talking with director Priyadarshan.

He wrote in the caption, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind”.

Haiwaan is produced under KVN Productions and Thespian Films by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. The film is all set to release theatrically on September 11, 2026.

--IANS

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