Riteish Deshmukh recalls ‘Bluffmaster’ and ‘Housefull 5’ with Nana Patekar: End of an era

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh has mourned the loss of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering him as an “actor par excellence” whose unique style and versatility left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter and wrote: “I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people’s hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting.

He added: “There wasn’t a role or a character he couldn’t perform. He aced it all — a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people.”

Remembering working with him he added: “I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire.”

“My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory !!!!”

On Thursday, an official confirmation from the Manipal hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Nana Patekar’s was last seen in Subedaar. He was seen in a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it also stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

--IANS

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