June 24, 2026 12:34 AM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar opens up on his relationship with money

Akshay Kumar opens up on his relationship with money

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has spoken up on the relevance of money in his life. The actor attended a special event for his upcoming film ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ in the city on Monday where he spoke with the media.

The actor is the most prolific among all the superstars with his annual film count often touching 4-5 films. The actor told the media that he strives to earn more for his family, and there’s nothing wrong with it.

He told the media, “Look, any person who says that he doesn't like money, either he is a saint, or he has a lot of money, that's why he says that he doesn't like money. He has a lot of money. These are the two reasons why a person can be like this. But I have seen a lot of cases. I am sure all of you have seen this in your friends”.

He further mentioned, “You must have seen how many people earned money, and they lost their money. They lost their money, but they worked hard and got their money back. After that, many people lost their business, and somehow got their business back. But you must have seen this in very few places that someone has lost their health, and they can't get their health back. So I would say that health is more important than money, and nothing is more important than health. So I just pray to God that health is the most important thing for all of us, and after that, money will automatically come”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the superstar is set to return with the second season of ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ with Karan Johar. It is a fashion-focused business reality show aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

he upcoming edition will introduce an expanded Rs 100 crore investment fund and continue its mission of identifying and supporting promising fashion entrepreneurs aspiring to create the next major fashion label.

--IANS

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