Akshay Kumar lauds homemakers,, appreciates their selfless dedication for family

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) In a Mumbai special episode of the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, Bollywood superstar and the show's host Akshay Kumar lauded all homemakers, and called it the toughest job.

Akshay Kumar said, “Mera maanna hai, ki homemaker bhot mushkil ka kaam hai.”

He also added, “24 ghante gharwalo ka dhyan rakho, koi beemar hua hai, koi jaa raha hai, kisi ka daba pack karna hai, kisi ko koi emergency aa jaati hai, bahut saari cheezein karni padti hai, school bhejna hai.”

The actor was joined by contestants Akansha,, Maharashtra’s National-level Hockey player, Vivek a hairstylist in Mumbai, and Chanda a homemaker from Mumbai.

All of them were seen discussing their professions, passions, and life experiences with the superstar.

Akshay then asked Chanda what she feels about the selfless work of homemakers and how difficult it is for them.

Chanda agreed with Akshay, saying that usually a homemaker’s life is limited to her husband, children, and their welfare.

Akshay asked Chanda, “Aapko kya lagta hai, ye 24 ghante kaam hai?” Chanda replied that it is not really a 24 hours job for her as she is able to take out time for herself. Sometimes she writes as she likes writing and sings as she also likes singing. She mentioned that it is not like she is not able to take out time for herself and therefore she is here today.

Akshay Kumar, on the quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune, has been seen sharing some personal anecdotes about his life, his struggles, and also about his parents.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar has been receiving good reviews for his performance in his recently released movie Bhoot Bangla.

--IANS

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