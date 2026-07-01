July 01, 2026 3:12 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar 'bows down in gratitude' to seniors Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar post 'Welcome to the Jungle's success

Akshay Kumar 'bows down in gratitude' to Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar; credits their blessings for 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has expressed heartfelt gratitude to veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar for being a part of his recently released movie, as 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

The actor credited the film’s immense succes to their blessings and love.

Sharing a picture with the two senior actors on his social media account, Akshay penned an emotional note, thanking them for their blessings and support.

He wrote, "If a picture is worth a thousand words, this one for me is worth millions. Badi bi sahi keh rahi hai… THANK YOU is very small in front of what I feel right now.”

He added, “While I am indebted to every single soul connected to Welcome To The Jungle, I bow down in gratitude to seniors like Farida ji and Kiran Sir. It must be their blessings which is seeing our film get such unimaginable love from all of you.”

“Love you all from the whole team of Welcome To The Jungle. Jai Mahakal."

The picture shared by Akshay Kumar features the actor posing alongside veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar. The trio is seen smiling warmly for the camera, and also reflecting the warm camaraderie they shared on the sets of the film.

Talking about the movie, 'Welcome To The Jungle', it marks the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise.

The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, and features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar and others.

The movie which released a few days ago, on June 22, has been receiving great reviews from audience and critics alike.

---IANS

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