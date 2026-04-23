Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan head to Kerala to shoot for Anees Bazmee's next

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has collaborated with actress Vidya Balan for his next with filmmaker Anees Bazmee.

Through his latest social media post, Akshay informed that he is headed to Kerala to shoot for the yet untitled drama.

The clip dropped by the 'Houseful' actor on his official social media handle showed him stepping into an aircraft with Vidya. The two can be seen walking holding hands as Akshay guided Vidya into the plane.

Hoping that they are able to create magic on screen yet again, Akshay wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Next stop: God’s own country, the magical Keralam (Palm tree and airoplane emojis) Anees Bazmi’s next is my fourth film with the ever fabulous @balanvidya and I hope the good luck charm of our jodi continues (crossed fingers emoji) (sic)."

Prior to this, Akshay and Vidya have shared screen space in "Heyy Babyy" (2007), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" (2007), and most recently "Mission Mangal" (2019). All these movies turned out to be a massive hit at the box office.

Akshay is also teaming with filmmaker Anees Bazmee after a long gap of 15 years. The two have previously delivered blockbusters such as "Singh Is Kinng" (2008), "Welcome" (2007), and "Thank You" (2011).

Further details regarding the project's cast and crew are expected to be unveiled as the shoot moves forward.

Shifting our focus to Akshay's other work commitments, he will be a part of the latest instalment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise "Welcome to the Jungle".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the laughter ride boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

Akshay's promising lineup also includes "Haiwaan" with Saif Ali Khan, "Hera Pheri 3" with Suniel Shetty, and "Golmaal 5".

--IANS

pm/