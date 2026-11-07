November 07, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Aksharaa Haasan's heartfelt wish for Kamal Haasan: Not everyone has the ability to be a dad

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan's younger daughter, Aksharaa Haasan, wished the 'Indian' actor with a loving post on IG.

On Saturday, Aksharaa dropped a goofy photo with Haasan and penned, "Anyone can be a father but not everyone has the ability to be a dad, friend and inspiration. Happiest birthday dearest Bapuji @ikamalhaasan (sic)"

Aksharaa's sister and Kamal Haasan's elder daughter, Shruti Haasan, called her father a "glorious uncut diamond" and a person who was "the rarest of the rare".

Her birthday post for her father went, "Happy birthday Appa dearest! I think you’ll appreciate very much that I don’t wax eloquent on here as to why I love you the most but I’ve not always been the best at taking your advice (smiley face emoji)."

"I spoke to you this morning to wish you and one of the first things you did was recommend a movie you’d just watched and then proceed to break down why it is that you love that movie so much... years and years in your favourite playground of cinema haven’t jaded, not even a little bit the love and with which you live this magical life and the gifts you give us through your craft." Shruti went on to add.

"The heart of the little boy who looked up at his first bright light on his very first movie set is vibrant , alive and always searching for more. You are just the rarest of the rare Appa,the most glorious uncut diamond sparkling in the way only you can," the 'Salaar' actress went on to add.

Shruti concluded the post by expressing her immense love for her father.

Wishes have been pouring in from all sides for Haasan on his special day from both the entertainment and political world.

--IANS

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