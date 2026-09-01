Akhilesh Yadav's 'PDA' politics only helps PM Modi, CM Yogi, says UP Minister

Lucknow, Sep 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister, Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav over his allegations concerning PDA politics and caste-based encounters in the state, accusing the former Chief Minister of making statements driven by his desire to return to power.

PDA stands for 'pichre (backward)', D for Dalits and A for 'alpashankhak (minority community) people.

Speaking to IANS, Rajbhar questioned Yadav's criticism of the UP government and asked him to look back at his own tenure before making allegations against the present administration.

"The PDA consists of Yadavs and Muslims. Akhilesh Yadav was in power for five years; he should introspect. During his government, a Yadav Commission had been formed. The High Court strongly reprimanded the government, after which the Yadav Commission had to be removed," Rajbhar said.

He further accused the SP chief of making statements out of political desperation and said the Opposition was attempting to create issues with the sole objective of regaining power.

"These people are desperate for power. They don't even know what they're saying," he said.

Taking a dig at Akhilesh Yadav's political strategy, Rajbhar claimed that the SP chief's approach ultimately benefits Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Akhilesh Yadav works to give power to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi. He unites Yadavs and Muslims. His M-Y stands for Modi and Yogi. He speaks to give power to Yogi and Modi," Rajbhar said.

Rajbhar's remarks came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav played an AI-generated video targeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the party headquarters in Lucknow. The move marked an escalation in the SP's digital campaigning ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Reacting to the AI-generated video played at the SP headquarters, Rajbhar attacked the SP's political culture and alleged, "Everyone knows their culture. As Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav watched dances in Saifai, while Muzaffarnagar was burning in riots, killing each other, but he could only see dances. He couldn't see anything else. There has been no dancing in Saifai for nine years since his government fell."

The Minister also responded to questions about the FIR registered against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi who had sought legal action against people who had done purification rituals of the venue post Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's rally in Uttarakhand, and the support extended to him by Akhilesh Yadav.

Rajbhar said that the country functions according to the law and that legal proceedings should be viewed in that context.

On Akhilesh Yadav's support for LoP Rahul Gandhi, Rajbhar alleged that the SP chief's approach was primarily driven by opposition to the government rather than constructive politics.

"Akhilesh Yadav's mind is only filled with opposition... The government is doing its job. Their useless statements have no bearing on the government," Rajbhar said.

--IANS

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