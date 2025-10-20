October 20, 2025 4:28 PM हिंदी

Akash Jagga shares his fond childhood memories from Diwali

Akash Jagga shares his fond childhood memories from Diwali

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Television actor Akash Jagga, who is seen as Kundan in the show "Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani" relived some of his fond childhood memories from Diwali.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Akash revealed that as a kid, he loved helping get the house ready for the festival, like decorating it with diyas and rongoli.

"As a kid, I used to get excited about decorating the house with diyas and helping out with rangoli even if I messed it up half the time", he recalled.

He further shared that he enjoyed busting crackers and relishing homemade sweets.

"Bursting crackers with friends till late at night and eating homemade sweets afterward was the highlight. Those simpler times still hit different.", Akash added.

When asked what the best part of Diwali is for him, Akash stated that he likes people coming together, enjoying laughter and sweets with each other.

"The best part of Diwali for me is the vibe, that mix of lights, laughter, and people coming together. There’s something about those few days when everyone’s in a good mood, homes smell of sweets, and you can actually feel the warmth in the air," he said.

Sharing what the festival of Diwali signifies for him, the actor said that it represents a new beginning and gratitude.

"For me, Diwali is more about new beginnings and gratitude. It’s that time of the year when you pause, reflect, and feel thankful for the people and moments that make life brighter, kind of like lighting diyas inside yourself too," the 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor shared.

Disclosing his favourite Diwali meal, Akash stated that his most beloved remains Puri, aloo ki sabzi, and paneer.

He revealed, "Honestly, nothing beats homemade food during Diwali. Puri, aloo sabzi, some paneer, and of course, gulab jamun to end it on a sweet note. Simple, but unbeatable."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

AWS outage brings half the internet down

AWS outage brings half the internet down

DRI seizes smuggled firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

DRI seizes smuggled firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

Siachen to the Arabian Sea: PM Modi's unbroken decade of Diwali with armed forces

Siachen to the Arabian Sea: PM Modi's unbroken decade of Diwali with armed forces

Ayodhya Deepotsav sets Guinness World Records amid political fireworks

Ayodhya Deepotsav sets Guinness World Records amid political fireworks

Pakistan demolishes over 1000 houses in Afghan camp in Karachi's Sohrab Goth over five days

Pakistan demolishes over 1,000 houses in Afghan camp in Karachi over five days

Inmarsat satellite phone services restored for over 30 fishermen stranded at sea: FM Sitharaman

Inmarsat satellite phone services restored for TN's fishermen stranded at sea: FM Sitharaman

‘True light is awakening of soul’: Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine Diwali message

‘True light is awakening of soul’: Mahant Swami Maharaj’s divine Diwali message

Salt, Brook carnage and Rashid’s four-fer help England clinch big win against NZ

Salt, Brook carnage and Rashid’s four-fer help England clinch big win against NZ

Festive cheer lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak

Festive cheer lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty extend winning streak

Twinkle Khanna wishes niece Naomika Saran on her birthday

Twinkle Khanna wishes niece Naomika Saran on her birthday