Akanksha Choudhary accuses Shreya Kalra of creating 'false narratives'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Recently evicted “Lock Upp 2” contestant Akanksha Choudhary has levelled new allegations against her co-contestant Shreya Kalra, accusing her of creating "false narratives" and making claims without evidence.

Akanksha said that several of Shreya's statements were fabricated to shape a particular narrative.

“There are a lot of things that haven't come out on camera. It's good that people have finally caught these things. It's good that people have finally caught these things. In the beginning, she kept lying that she does fake PR and negative PR. Now everyone knows who did it. Her proofs are also out,” Akanksha told the media after coming out of the show.

She added: “And there is no proof for the allegations she had for months. Because she hasn't done it till date. She has made a lot of narratives on the basis of lies. I'll give you some examples that I remember. For example, I told Shilpa that she has lied about her parents. Her parents are like that. This has never happened. There was no such conversation. So, I think she was making a narrative.”

Akanksha shared: “I also told Madhuri that she lies about things to make a narrative. And because of that, I'll have to explain the same for months. I know what happens next. I know what the media will ask next. I know what the comments will be. Your life can also change on the basis of a narrative. Madhuri had explained that to her. But she didn't understand it. And she lied about it.”

With the finale just around the corner, the show is currently left with contestants Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila.

Talking about the second edition of Lock Upp, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The first edition was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment had 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn the in-game currency required for necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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