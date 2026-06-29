June 29, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' draws objections from X handle 'Kshatriya Parishad'

Ajay Devgn's 'Chauhaan' draws objections from X handle 'Kshatriya Parishad'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie ‘Chauhaan’ has ignited a fresh debate on social media after an X handle named 'Kshatriya Parishad' condemned the makers for attempting to politicise the Rajput identity in the movie.

They have further said in the post not to use the Rajput history as a “political prop”.

The Parishad further called for a greater responsibility on the makers when portraying historical and community identities.

Their post read, "The Kshatriya Parishad strongly condemns the attempt by Neeraj Yadav and actor Ajay Devgn to appropriate the Chauhan clan name for contemporary communal politics. The Chauhans are a historic Rajput (Kshatriya) lineage whose legacy belongs to history, not partisan campaigns or media controversies. We express concern over the politicization of Rajput identity and call such actions irresponsible and disrespectful. (sic)"

"History reminds us of cooperation between Afghans and Rajputs: Mahmud Lodi and Maharana Sanga, Hakim Khan Sur and Maharana Pratap, Farid Khan (Sher Shah Suri) and Raja Raisal Shekhawat, Maharaja Vikramaditya Tomar, among others. The Parishad rejects the weaponization of Rajput history and urges political actors, filmmakers, and media organizations to engage responsibly with India’s past," they further went on to add.

However, many netizens called out the handle for acting as the sole representative of the Rajput community.

One of the X users penned, "Who are you? Who told you to represent Rajput ?"

Another one shared "Aap log ko publicity chahiye ?? Chauhan is not JUST Rajputs many other castes too use Chauhan."

Meanwhile, the makers recently announced the title of the drama on the 92nd birth anniversary of Ajay Devgn’s father, veteran filmmaker Veeru Devgan.

The title announcement video was set against the unrest in Kashmir. It also featured Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic song 'Jumma Chumma'.

Helmed by Neeraj Yadav and backed by Jio Studios and Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions, ‘Chauhaan’ is likely to reach the audience on October 1 next year.

--IANS

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