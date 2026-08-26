Ajay Devgn mourns demise of debut movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’’s director Kuku Kohli: Grateful for the faith you had in me

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Wednesday mourned the demise of filmmaker Kuku Kohli, the director who launched him with his debut film, 'Phool Aur Kaante'.

Ajay Devgn remembered him for having faith in him at the beginning of his career.

The actor took to his social media account and shared a picture of the ace filmmaker along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti.”

For the uninitiated, Kuku Kohli passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday at the age of 77 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He was known for directing many popular Hindi films, including Phool Aur Kaante, Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Zulmi, Anari No. 1 and Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa.

Kuku Kohli played a significant role in shaping Ajay's career by giving him his first break with Phool Aur Kaante, which released in 1991. The film marked Ajay's debut as a leading actor and went on to become a success.

The actor’s introduction in the film, where he is seen performing a split while standing between two moving motorcycles, became one of the most iconic debut sequences in Hindi cinema.

The filmmaker and Ajay later collaborated on Suhaag, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Nagma.

Kuku Kohli's personal life had also been closely associated with veteran actress Aruna Irani. The two got married in 1990, and their relationship remained largely private for many years considering Kuku was previously married and had two daughters.

At Kuku's funeral in Mumbai on Wednesday, Aruna was seen visibly bereaved as she arrived at the crematorium.

Dressed in white, the veteran actress appeared emotional and was seen being helped as she made her way towards the venue.

Many personalities from the film fraternity also arrived to pay their final respects to the filmmaker.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Raza Murad were among those seen attending the funeral.

Talking about Kuku Kohli's Phool Aur Kaante, the movie released in November 1991, and the action-romance drama starred Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Raza Murad.

The film's music, composed by Nadeem-Shravan, was also widely popular, with songs such as “Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya Hai”, “Tumse Milne Ko Dil Karta Hai”, “Premi Aashiq Aawara” and “Dheere Dheere Pyar Ko Badhana Hai” becoming memorable tracks of the era.

–IANS

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