Ajay Devgn echoes RSS supremo, Mohan Bhagwat philosophy of Universal Oneness

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has echoed the thoughts of RSS supremo, Mohan Bhagwat. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture from the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ event by RSS.

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has echoed the thoughts of RSS supremo, Mohan Bhagwat. On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture from the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ event by RSS.

He also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, on what the Hindu tradition asks of a Hindu, ‘If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity’”.

The ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ was held in New York on August 29, and brought together several members of the Hindu-American community under the banner of unity, shared heritage and global harmony. It was organised by the American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue Forum, the event featured RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as its keynote speaker and was supported by more than 250 Hindu-American organisations.

The event was attended by around 6,000 delegates from across the United States and several other countries. Mohan Bhagwat’s address focused on the idea of “unity in diversity”, arguing that diversity is a natural expression of a deeper oneness. The event also featured cultural programmes, interfaith participation and a five-point ‘One World, One Humanity’ call for action involving religious leaders.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is set to host the iconic crime franchise ‘Crime Patrol’ for its latest edition, ‘Crime Patrol - Crime Ka Current Season’.

Talking about his association with the show, the superstar said what intrigues him most is the fact that its stories are inspired by crime cases and can offer viewers an insight into incidents that may happen around them.

He said, “What I find most intriguing about the show is that the stories are inspired by crime cases. Some of them are shocking because they show you the kind of things that can happen in the world around us, sometimes involving people you would never expect”.

The actor added that the show also highlights the effort and persistence involved in solving such cases.

“At the same time, you also see the effort and persistence that goes into solving these cases. For me, the show is not just about telling compelling stories; it can also be an eye-opener for the audience. It makes you more aware, more cautious, and reminds you not to trust anyone blindly. That awareness is important for everyone, youngsters, families and older audiences alike”, he added.

--IANS

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