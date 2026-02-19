Ajay Devgn calls his mother Veena the ‘shakti’ of his life on her birthday

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn took a moment to celebrate his mother on her birthday, calling her the “shakti” behind everything he is today.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring him alongside his mother Veena and wife Kajol. He also wrote a heartfelt note for his mother.

Expressing his gratitude and love, Ajay wrote, “The shakti of our lives. Everything we are begins with you. Happy Birthday Maa.”

On the acting front, Ajay, who was last seen on screen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Rakul Preet Singh and R.Madhavan, currently awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4'.

The film is now pushed to hit the screens on July 3. This is the second time that the release of the drama has been pushed.

Initially, "Dhamaal 4" was slated to reach the theatres on March 19. However, in order to avoid a box-office clash with two much-hyped dramas Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" and Yash's "Toxic", the makers chose June 12 as the new release date.

Made under the direction of Indra Kumar, "Dhamaal 4" will retain the core cast of the popular franchise, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Joining in on the fun, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan will also be a part of the cast this time.

Jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Dhamaal 4" is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production.

The first instalment in the franchise, “Dhamaal”, was released back in 2007. The project stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra in key roles.

In 2011, came the sequel "Double Dhamaal", followed by the third reboot titled "Total Dhamaal" in 2019.

The story of "Total Dhamaal" is believed to be loosely based on the 2015 outing "Vacation" with a couple of scenes inspired by the 2014 film "Blended".

