August 18, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

Air India voluntarily tests all pilots, goes beyond regulatory requirements

Air India voluntarily tests all pilots, goes beyond regulatory requirements

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Air India on Tuesday announced that it has voluntarily undertaken a testing programme covering all its pilots, going beyond existing regulatory requirements as part of its commitment to safety and professional standards, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said the testing process is currently underway and urged the media and other stakeholders to refrain from speculation or reporting based on unverified or unsubstantiated information.

"Air India has voluntarily undertaken a testing programme covering all pilots, beyond regulatory requirements in line with our unwavering commitment to safety and professionalism," the airline said on a statement.

"As the process is ongoing, we urge media and other stakeholders to refrain from speculation or reporting based on unverified or unsubstantiated information," it added.

The airline further added that any assessment should await the completion of the process and verified facts.

"Any assessment should await the completion of the process and verified facts," the airline noted.

The statement comes as the airline seeks to reinforce its focus on safety and professionalism while the testing process remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, two more Air India pilots have failed preliminary drug tests conducted by the airline as part of an expanded screening programme introduced after a recent in-flight incident on a Phuket-Delhi service, according reports.

A report by NDTV -- citing sources -- said that the final test results are still awaited and both pilots have been de-rostered pending confirmation.

The Tata-owned carrier ordered drug testing for all pilots under a new standard operating procedure (SOP) after the pilot-in-command of a Phuket-Delhi flight allegedly failed two urine tests following the aircraft's landing.

In addition, marijuana was reportedly detected in his system.

Reports suggest more than 300 Air India pilots have undergone the testing process so far.

However, final drug test results typically take between 24 and 48 hours to be processed.

--IANS

pk

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