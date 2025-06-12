June 12, 2025 5:56 PM हिंदी

Air India's flight AI171 crashes in Ahmedabad, airline shares update (Lead)

Air India's flight AI171 crashes in Ahmedabad, airline shares update (Lead)

Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) Air India's London-bound Flight AI171 with over 200 passengers aboard crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, said the airline.

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details,” Air India said, sharing an update on its X handle.

Officials are yet to release any official information about the casualties or the reason behind the crash.

Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances were rushed to the spot for relief and containment efforts. Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, TV reports said that an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying over 250 passengers crashed just after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight that was going to London went down between 1 pm and 2 pm.

The police have diverted traffic from the area.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is understood to have spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister, Home Minister and the Police Commissioner about the plane crash, regarding all possible Central assistance.

--IANS

mr/rad

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, & Kajol offer condolences to the families of the Air India crash victims

David Bedingham helps South Africa reduce deficit to 91 runs after Pat Cummins takes out Temba Bavuma at lunch on the second day of the 2025 World Test Championship Final at Lord's in London on Thursday. Photo credit:

WTC Final: Bedingham helps SA reduce deficit to 91 runs after Cummins takes out Bavuma

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Russian President Putin, other world leaders express grief over Ahmedabad plane crash (Lead)

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

Ahmedabad plane crash: Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has history of technical issues globally

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

When Fatima Sana Shaikh burst into tears for ‘Metro... In Dino’ immediately after relishing chips

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Harvey Weinstein convicted in one count of assault amid tensions in jury trial

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Softening of inflation to provide substantial boost to households, businesses

Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup (rifle/pistol) in Munich, Germany, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Sift Kaur Samra wins bronze in rifle 3 positions in Munich

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Plane crash: Pilots who steered Dreamliner had cumulatively logged in over 9,000 flying hours

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun

Heartbroken by tragic Air India flight crash, says Allu Arjun