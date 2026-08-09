Air India Phuket-Delhi turbulence: Final drug report awaited, pilots taken off roster, says govt

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The final report of the confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that experienced a sudden loss of altitude while flying from Phuket to Delhi is awaited, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.

Both flight crew members have been taken off the roster pending completion of the investigation and prescribed testing process.

Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on August 4, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise. The aircraft subsequently stabilised and landed safely at Delhi.

The incident resulted in injuries to a few passengers and cabin crew members. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, along with eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew.

The ministry said that, as part of the Standard Operating Procedures followed after such an occurrence, both flight crew members underwent the prescribed psychoactive substance screening test.

While the screening test of the pilot-in-command indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing, it clarified that the final report is yet to be received.

“Samples have accordingly been sent to the designated laboratory for confirmatory analysis, and the final report is awaited,” the ministry said.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA. Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the ministry added.

The occurrence has been classified as a serious Incident and is currently under investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Pending the completion of the investigation and the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The ministry said further action, as appropriate, would be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and the confirmatory test results.

The development comes days after the Air India flight encountered severe turbulence during its Phuket-Delhi journey, following which several passengers and cabin crew members were reported injured.

--IANS

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